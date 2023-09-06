Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Newlyweds buy Powerball ticket on beach trip, return home $1M winners

April Royal and her husband from Fayetteville claim a $1 million Powerball prize in Raleigh, NC.
April Royal and her husband from Fayetteville claim a $1 million Powerball prize in Raleigh, NC.(NC Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A newlywed couple from North Carolina spent their Labor Day weekend at the beach and returned home with a Powerball ticket worth $1 million.

April Royal told lottery officials she and her husband Eric bought their $2 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing from a Circle K in Southport while at the beach.

The couple didn’t think about the ticket they had bought until their drive home to Fayetteville, North Carolina on Monday and had to pull over to verify the win.

“We’re still in shock,” April Royal said. “And here I am, driving in all of Labor Day traffic.”

The Royals claimed their prize Tuesday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $712,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

The couple plans to use the money to invest, pay off some bills and celebrate their July marriage with a honeymoon, according to North Carolina Education Lottery officials.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two unknown suspects sought for their involvement in Aug. 25 shooting in Montgomery
1 of 2 suspects in teen’s Aug. 25 Montgomery murder arrested after photo released
Stephen Hickey, 34, is charged with felony first-degree criminal mischief
Arrest made in hate crime investigation of vandalized Montgomery neighborhood
Kenneth Huffman Jr.is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Rickey Daniel.
2nd suspect arrested in Montgomery man’s shooting death
Montgomery police say a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting in the 1400 block...
Montgomery woman identified in deadly Labor Day double-shooting
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue

Latest News

Arrest made in hate crime investigation of vandalized Montgomery neighborhood
Arrest made in hate crime investigation of vandalized Montgomery neighborhood
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee listens as he presides over a hearing regarding...
Georgia judge rules that Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro can be tried together starting Oct. 23
FILE - Bremerton assistant football coach Joe Kennedy, at center in blue, is surrounded by...
Football coach who got job back after Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the field has resigned
Kenneth Huffman Jr.is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Rickey Daniel.
2nd suspect arrested in Montgomery man’s shooting death
A police chase on U.S. Highway 331 ended in a wreck Wednesday morning with two people injured,...
Georgia man, woman injured in ALEA chase, crash in Montgomery County