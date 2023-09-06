Overcoming Poverty: Weather dangers heightened for half-million Alabamians in manufactured homes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama is no stranger to poverty, nor is it unfamiliar with severe weather. As part of our ongoing series on poverty, we continue to shine a light on issues facing thousands of Alabamians.

Now, we’re taking a closer look at dangerous weather and those who live in mobile homes, who are often some of the people incurring the greatest risk when it comes to storms and tornadoes.

It rings true for sisters Brittany Gardner and Carrie Lucas. The women will never forget January’s deadly tornado in Old Kingston, located in Autauga County. A massive EF-3 tornado killed seven in the county, including four in the same family.

“I know for sure that me and my kids wouldn’t be here,” Gardner admitted. They made a split-second decision to leave their home before an EF-3 tornado hit the family ranch.

“When we got home, the tree from our front yard was laying across mine and my husband’s bed, where my two youngest had been sitting,” lamented Gardner.

Other members of the sisters’ family were not as fortunate. Their father, stepmom and other family members were killed in the storm.

“I’ve always heard him say, “Well, now if the weather gets bad, y’all just come on down here, y’all are safe down here,” and they weren’t,” Lucas recalled.

The sisters’ family was among the half a million Alabamians living in manufactured homes, according to the Alabama Manufactured Housing Association.

According to the AMHA, the building of mobile and manufactured homes is a big business in Alabama, which has 17 plants. Only Texas buildings more.

“We are the only type of house in America that’s built to a national building code standard,” explained Lance Latham, the Executive Director of the AMHA “that is established by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD.”

Even with the increase in building standards since the 1970s, there continue to be images seen of mobile homes flipped, mangled and damaged after tornadoes. According to engineers, it’s not the integrity of the homes themselves that’s the problem. It’s how those homes are anchored to the ground that creates safety concerns.

“Ultimately, what happens in mobile and manufactured homes is that the first thing that fails is the anchorage,” notes David Roueche, an associate professor of civil engineering at Auburn University, “from what I see in the field surveys that I’ve done, as well as the National Weather Service.”

AMHA’s Latham says a majority of Alabama mobile homes are properly anchored to withstand a minimum wind speed standard of 70 mph, which equates to a low-end EF-0 rated tornado.

“Between the anchors that helps with the side to side and the front to back shift, and then the weight of the home itself, that is what helps with the uplift,” Latham explains. “So, between all of that, it does a pretty good job of handling 90% of the storms that you might face here in Alabama.”

According to the NWS, the most prevalent rated tornadoes in Alabama are EF-1 in strength, which have wind speeds of 86 to 110 mph. That’s more than the standard rating HUD requires most manufactured homes in the state to withstand.

“We’re not trying to make a tornado-proof manufactured home. That’s not realistic,” stated Roueche. “We don’t have tornado-proof, site-built homes. The biggest thing we need to do is make sure that they fail from the top down, so it’s improving the anchorage system enough, that it’s not going to be the first thing that fails.”

That is something the AMHA says the state is considering doing.

“The state of Alabama is now looking at possible ways to help get even more anchors attached to the house to create even more uplift protection,” stated Latham.

“That’s where we’ve got to get to if we want to reduce serious injuries and fatalities, reduce that risk and tornadoes, keep the anchorage intact, and allow the structure to fail from the top down,” explained Roueche.

In the meantime, many mobile home residents look to public storm shelters as safe spaces in storms.

“It’s important to know exactly where you’re going long before the storm even hits,” urged Lucas.

The state of Alabama also offers tax credits to build storm shelters on your property, but not everyone can afford one.

