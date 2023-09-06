Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Prattville City Council votes against library contract due to book controversy

The Prattville City Council voted against going into a contract with the library due to certain content in the children's section.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville City Council voted not to authorize Mayor Bill Gillespie to sign a contract of services with the Autauga-Prattville Library.

The decision comes after several books in the children’s section of the library caused controversy, with public claims accusing the books of containing sexually explicit or pornographic material.

The library will continue to receive funding without the condition of addressing the contested material.

The decision caused mixed emotions, as the community was split on whether or not the contract protected the youth from exposure to pornographic or sexually explicit material or if it would limit the selections in the children and young adults section of the library.

Dozens of concerned citizens from both sides of the argument spoke during the council meeting Tuesday.

In March, the books in the children’s section were reviewed for reconsideration under the library board of trustees’ “Reconsideration of Materials Request.”

The board said in a statement released in May that its decision supports the American Library Association’s Bill of Rights, which states, “Materials should not be proscribed or removed because of partisan or doctrinal disapproval. Libraries should challenge censorship in the fulfillment of their responsibility to provide information and enlightenment.”

Gillespie said during the council meeting that the board will meet on Sept. 7 and he expects there will be a decision on how they plan to address the ongoing controversy.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham; victims shot at again as they arrived at UAB Hospital
Montgomery police say a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting in the 1400 block...
Woman dead, man critical after Montgomery shooting
Tyiesha Renee Pollard is charged with murder following the shooting death of her husband,...
Troy woman charged with husband’s homicide
Two unknown suspects sought for their involvement in Aug. 25 shooting in Montgomery
1 of 2 suspects in teen’s Aug. 25 Montgomery murder arrested after photo released
Clifford Eugene Sheppard is charged in connection to a dogfighting operation in Autauga County.
Suspect in Autauga County dogfighting bust identified

Latest News

Whether to fly the Christian flag at Montgomery City Hall was a central part of the debate at...
Montgomery City Council debates flying Christian flag at City Hall
Kenneth Huffman Jr.is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Rickey Daniel.
2nd suspect arrested in Montgomery man’s shooting death
Two unknown suspects sought for their involvement in Aug. 25 shooting in Montgomery
1 of 2 suspects in teen’s Aug. 25 Montgomery murder arrested after photo released
A man accused of vandalizing Montgomery’s Dannelly Pines neighborhood is in custody.
Arrest made in hate crime investigation of vandalized Montgomery neighborhood