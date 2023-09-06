Prattville City Council votes against library contract due to book controversy

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville City Council voted not to authorize Mayor Bill Gillespie to sign a contract of services with the Autauga-Prattville Library.

The decision comes after several books in the children’s section of the library caused controversy, with public claims accusing the books of containing sexually explicit or pornographic material.

The library will continue to receive funding without the condition of addressing the contested material.

The decision caused mixed emotions, as the community was split on whether or not the contract protected the youth from exposure to pornographic or sexually explicit material or if it would limit the selections in the children and young adults section of the library.

Dozens of concerned citizens from both sides of the argument spoke during the council meeting Tuesday.

In March, the books in the children’s section were reviewed for reconsideration under the library board of trustees’ “Reconsideration of Materials Request.”

The board said in a statement released in May that its decision supports the American Library Association’s Bill of Rights, which states, “Materials should not be proscribed or removed because of partisan or doctrinal disapproval. Libraries should challenge censorship in the fulfillment of their responsibility to provide information and enlightenment.”

Gillespie said during the council meeting that the board will meet on Sept. 7 and he expects there will be a decision on how they plan to address the ongoing controversy.

