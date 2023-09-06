Advertise
Prattville man indicted in the death of a child

Tony Harwell
Tony Harwell(Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man has been indicted in the death of a child under the age of six.

According to court documents, on August 11, Tony Wayne Harwell was indicted by a grand jury on the charge of felony murder. The Grand Jury charge states that Harwell caused the death of a child under six years old during the commission of aggravated child abuse by subjecting the child to abusive head trauma.

Court records show that the state elected not to pursue no bond. Instead, they asked the courts to set the bond at $1,000,000. The state granted that motion, and Harwell is currently being held in Autauga County Jail with bond set at $1,000,000. Courts records also stated that should Harwell post bond, he will be required to wear an ankle monitor and is subject to all bond conditions per statute.

Harwell is set to be arraigned for the indictment on September 27, 2023.

No additional details have been released about this case at this time.

