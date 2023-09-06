Arrest made in hate crime investigation of vandalized Montgomery neighborhood

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man suspected of scrawling hateful messages in Montgomery’s Dannelly Pines neighborhood a few weeks ago is in custody.

Montgomery police said Stephen Hickey, 34, is charged with felony first-degree criminal mischief. He was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. His mug shot is not yet available.

Police saisd the damage found on Aug. 26 included a broken house window, a spray-painted racial slur on a vehicle, and a Nazi swastika painted on a home.

“MPD worked diligently thru teamwork to identify and capture Hickey who was responsible for the racial slurs and hate insignias that left the community scarred and on edge,” Maj. Saba Coleman said in a statement.

The incident led to it being investigated as a hate crime, which Coleman said they are still pursuing with federal agencies. She said the FBI has agreed that federal hate crime charges are forthcoming.

“We want to thank the public for their patience and cooperation in this matter. This arrest demonstrates a commitment the Montgomery Police Department has in making the City of Montgomery a safe place to live, work, and visit,” she said.

