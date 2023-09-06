Thursday is the only day with a chance of rain and storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The heat will be with us through at least the middle of next week with above average high temperatures in the 90s each afternoon. Most days will be in the mid-90s.

Mostly dry and sunny weather will also be with us into next week. A shower or storm is possible this evening as a batch of storms dives in from the north. Most everyone will stay dry as those storms should fizzle before arriving in Central Alabama.

The best chance of rain over the next week comes with a cold front tomorrow. Coverage will be tempered around 40% unless forecast guidance changes and shows a higher coverage.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

Minus tomorrow’s rain and storms, there really isn’t a legitimate chance of wet weather over the next week. Perhaps by next Tuesday and Wednesday there could be a slight chance of rain.

As mentioned above the temperatures will continue to be hot in the mid-90s, even after the cold front passes tomorrow. What will happen behind that front is a significant and noticeable drop in the humidity. Each day will feel pretty comfortable considering it’s still summer in Alabama.

Highs will continue to be above normal into next week. (WSFA 12 News)

There will also be plenty of sunshine behind the cold front. Skies will be mostly sunny Friday, this weekend and early next week. Some additional clouds could return Tuesday and Wednesday as a low-end chance of rain returns.

Low temperatures will be nice in the upper 60s most nights thanks to the impending drop in humidity. The average low in Montgomery for this time of year is around 69 degrees.

Lee will become a strong hurricane as it moves west-northwestward over the next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Out in the tropics things are very active right now. Fortunately the systems we’re watching are way out in the Atlantic Ocean, not posing any threat to the U.S. as it looks now. This could certainly change, so we will continue watching it closely.

The main system out there is Tropical Storm Lee. Lee is nearing hurricane strength this morning, and will become a hurricane by later today. It’s forecast to become at least a high-end category 4 hurricane by the end of the week as it moves just north of the islands in the Caribbean.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.