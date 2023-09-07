ASU faces Miles College in week two matchup

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State University Hornets will hold a military appreciation game this Saturday when they host the Miles College Golden Bears.

The Hornets are coming off a 14-10 victory over Southern University this past weekend in the Labor Day Classic and are not looking to slow down. The Golden Bears also put themselves in the win column after week one when they took down Lane College 37-24.

ASU has never lost to Miles College. They hold an impressive 26-0-1 record in the series. It’s worth noting that the one tie came in 1921 when the game ended 7-7. In last season’s matchup, the Hornets won 21-13.

The Hornet defense, led by SWAC Defensive Player of the Week Colton Adams, will be facing a Golden Bears passing attack that went for 271 yards and four touchdowns. It will be a more challenging task than week one, but one that the ASU secondary is capable of handling. The run defense won’t have an easy weekend either. Miles has two running backs that average at least seven yards per carry and a combined running back unit that rushed for 161 yards and a touchdown against the Red Dragons one week ago.

On the other side of the ball, the Hornet’s offense, which didn’t score a lot of points in week one, will face a Golden Bears defense that only allowed 71 rushing yards against Lane College. However, the offense may be able to capitalize on a weaker Miles pass defense. The Golden Bears gave up 365 yards in the air last weekend in addition to two touchdowns.

Key things to watch for

Kisean Johnson, who was responsible for all the ASU touchdowns last week, will be looking for the ball again this week after putting up 107 receiving yards on nine receptions. Quarterback Dematrius Davis seems to have found his favorite target this season, and why not keep feeding the hot hand?

Colton Adams claimed the week 1 SWAC defensive player of the year honors. Adams had a huge game against Miles with 12 tackles and a sack. The Wetumpka native has now reached double digits in tackles for his third straight game dating back to last season. Keep an eye out for jersey number one, which shouldn’t be hard because you will usually find him wherever the ball is.

Miles head coach Sam Shade is in his second season with the team and has already matched last year’s win total at one.

Golden Bears defensive back Jeffery Scott is a name that the Hornets are familiar with. Scott transferred to Miles after the 2022 season.

The game will get underway at ASU stadium this Saturday at 5 p.m. If you can’t make it to the game, you can catch all the action on the Hornets Sports Network.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.