Biscuits take pitching duel over Lookouts, 3-2

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (72-56) once again found themselves trailing, but the Butter and Blue were able to rally for the second-straight night and defeat the Chattanooga Lookouts (68-59) by a score of 3-2 on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Graeme Stinson and Manuel Cachutt had excellent performances in their respective starts, striking out seven batters while failing to allow a hit over the first four innings of play. Both pitchers are traditionally relievers, but recent transactions in both organizations led to the pair facing off against one another tonight.

Chattanooga struck first on a two-run home run from Matheu Nelson that made the score 2-0 in the fifth inning. The Biscuits responded in the next frame with a two-run shot of their own, as Heriberto Hernandez recorded his 13th dinger of the season to tie the game at two runs apiece.

Victor Castaneda was the only pitcher on both teams to allow more than a single hit, surrendering four over three innings pitched in his debut for the Biscuits.

Despite the dominant pitching performance for Chattanooga, Hernandez was able to reach second base with a double before stealing third in the eighth. Jalen Battles brought in the go-ahead run on a groundout to make the score 3-2 with one inning remaining.

The Lookouts were unable to tie the game due to Antonio Menendez retiring the side in order during the top frame. Chris Gau (5-1) earned the win and Menendez recorded the save while Jake Wong (2-2) took the loss.

Despite the victory, Junior Caminero and Kenny Piper both lost important streaks during the effort. Caminero’s historic on-base streak of 38 games was snapped while Piper’s 10 game hit-streak came to an end as well.

The Biscuits and Lookouts will gear up for round three on Thirsty Thursday, Sept. 7 with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. A Fan Design T-Shirt Giveaway is included along with a pitching matchup that pits Patrick Wicklander (3-2) for Montgomery against Julian Aguiar (4-3) for Chattanooga.

The series includes a Military Appreciation Night presented by Alabama Power & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, Sept. 9; and will close with a 2024 Schedule Poster Giveaway & Bark in the Park on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.