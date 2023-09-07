Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Biscuits take pitching duel over Lookouts, 3-2

The Montgomery Biscuits were able to defeat the Chattanooga Lookouts by a score of 3-2 at...
The Montgomery Biscuits were able to defeat the Chattanooga Lookouts by a score of 3-2 at Riverwalk Stadium on Sept. 6, 2023.(Source: WSFA)
By Montgomery Biscuits
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (72-56) once again found themselves trailing, but the Butter and Blue were able to rally for the second-straight night and defeat the Chattanooga Lookouts (68-59) by a score of 3-2 on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Graeme Stinson and Manuel Cachutt had excellent performances in their respective starts, striking out seven batters while failing to allow a hit over the first four innings of play. Both pitchers are traditionally relievers, but recent transactions in both organizations led to the pair facing off against one another tonight.

Chattanooga struck first on a two-run home run from Matheu Nelson that made the score 2-0 in the fifth inning. The Biscuits responded in the next frame with a two-run shot of their own, as Heriberto Hernandez recorded his 13th dinger of the season to tie the game at two runs apiece.

Victor Castaneda was the only pitcher on both teams to allow more than a single hit, surrendering four over three innings pitched in his debut for the Biscuits.

Despite the dominant pitching performance for Chattanooga, Hernandez was able to reach second base with a double before stealing third in the eighth. Jalen Battles brought in the go-ahead run on a groundout to make the score 3-2 with one inning remaining.

The Lookouts were unable to tie the game due to Antonio Menendez retiring the side in order during the top frame. Chris Gau (5-1) earned the win and Menendez recorded the save while Jake Wong (2-2) took the loss.

Despite the victory, Junior Caminero and Kenny Piper both lost important streaks during the effort. Caminero’s historic on-base streak of 38 games was snapped while Piper’s 10 game hit-streak came to an end as well.

The Biscuits and Lookouts will gear up for round three on Thirsty Thursday, Sept. 7 with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. A Fan Design T-Shirt Giveaway is included along with a pitching matchup that pits Patrick Wicklander (3-2) for Montgomery against Julian Aguiar (4-3) for Chattanooga.

The series includes a Military Appreciation Night presented by Alabama Power & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, Sept. 9; and will close with a 2024 Schedule Poster Giveaway & Bark in the Park on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Hickey, 34, is charged with felony first-degree criminal mischief
Arrest made in hate crime investigation of vandalized Montgomery neighborhood
Tony Harwell
Prattville man indicted in the death of a child
Montgomery police say a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting in the 1400 block...
Montgomery woman identified in deadly Labor Day double-shooting
Kenneth Huffman Jr.is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Rickey Daniel.
2nd suspect arrested in Montgomery man’s shooting death
A police chase on U.S. Highway 331 ended in a wreck Wednesday morning with two people injured,...
Georgia man, woman injured in ALEA chase, crash in Montgomery County

Latest News

Latrevien O'Neal celebrates a first down during the first half of the 2023 Red Tails Classic
Tuskegee on the road for a week two SIAC matchup with Kentucky State
WSFA 12 News
PROGRAMMING: WSFA 12 News at 6 digital-only Thursday due to NFL Kickoff
ASU will face Mile College this weekend.
ASU faces Miles College in week two matchup
Huntingdon to host in state rival Birmingham Southern this weekend