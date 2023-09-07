Advertise
Federal, local officials give update on Selma tornado recovery

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, along with representatives from other agencies, provided an update on the recovery progress.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell was in her hometown of Selma Wednesday to learn about recovery efforts from the tornado that struck in January.

Officials report that progress has been slow due to some challenges.

“It’s been eight months since the tornado, and we’re not where we want to be, but we are a far cry better than we were that night,” Sewell said.

Federal agencies have been on the ground working since the tornado hit to get people the assistance they need for long-term recovery, but Sewell mentioned there are people who are still in need.

“I think the biggest challenge is making sure that residents knew where to go to ask for what they needed and making sure that they turned in all the proper paperwork to FEMA and to SBA,” said Sewell. “It’s still important that we communicate to the residents what help is out there, and then what information is required, and then let them know that they may have to re-apply.”

Local officials, like Dallas County Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn, said that people have to be willing to help themselves by having the resources they need to apply for assistance. Officials pointed to nonprofits that can assist with gathering paperwork.

While the deadline to apply for assistance from FEMA and SBA has passed, the USDA is still offering assistance for home repairs until Jan. 12, 2024.

