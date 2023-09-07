HAPPENING NOW: First of 2 WSFA ‘Day of Action’ events connected to poverty series

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News launched our summer series ‘Raising the Bar: Overcoming Poverty in Alabama’ with the hope of not just showing you the effects of poverty, but showing you how to affect change in the fight against poverty.

That’s why we’re planning two Day of Action events!

The first is happening TODAY at the Tuskegee Municipal Multiplex.

WSFA Day of Action (Source: WSFA 12 News)

WSFA 12 News is partnering with River Region United Way and the City of Tuskegee for our Day of Action events, which will include ways for people to get in-person access to community poverty resources and help with some of the poverty-related issues facing their communities.

The free events will take place on Sep. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tuskegee Municipal Complex and on Sept. 21 at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl Multiplex during the same time frame.

Organizations and state agencies that will be on-hand for the Tuskegee event include:

HandsOn River Region

Alabama Department of Public Health

Oral Health Office w/Alabama Department of Public Health

Alabama State Bar

Legal Services of Alabama

Children’s Policy Council (State Pe-K)

Alabama Community College System

Alabama Emergency Management Agency

Alabama Arise/Alabama Arise Action

Alabama Department of Labor

Help Me Grow Alabama

Heart of Alabama Food Bank

Alabama Reading Initiative

Gift of Life Foundation

Aid to Inmate Mothers

Alabama Department of Revenue

All Kids

Caring for Citizens of Alabama

WSFA SPECIAL SERIES Raising the Bar: Overcoming Poverty in Alabama WSFA 12 News' multipart series that aims to tackle Alabama’s persistent issues with poverty.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.