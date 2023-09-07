Advertise
HAPPENING NOW: First of 2 WSFA ‘Day of Action’ events connected to poverty series

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News launched our summer series ‘Raising the Bar: Overcoming Poverty in Alabama’ with the hope of not just showing you the effects of poverty, but showing you how to affect change in the fight against poverty.

That’s why we’re planning two Day of Action events!

The first is happening TODAY at the Tuskegee Municipal Multiplex.

WSFA Day of Action
WSFA Day of Action(Source: WSFA 12 News)

WSFA 12 News is partnering with River Region United Way and the City of Tuskegee for our Day of Action events, which will include ways for people to get in-person access to community poverty resources and help with some of the poverty-related issues facing their communities.

The free events will take place on Sep. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tuskegee Municipal Complex and on Sept. 21 at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl Multiplex during the same time frame.

Organizations and state agencies that will be on-hand for the Tuskegee event include:

  • HandsOn River Region
  • Alabama Department of Public Health
  • Oral Health Office w/Alabama Department of Public Health
  • Alabama State Bar
  • Legal Services of Alabama
  • Children’s Policy Council (State Pe-K)
  • Alabama Community College System
  • Alabama Emergency Management Agency
  • Alabama Arise/Alabama Arise Action
  • Alabama Department of Labor
  • Help Me Grow Alabama
  • Heart of Alabama Food Bank
  • Alabama Reading Initiative
  • Gift of Life Foundation
  • Aid to Inmate Mothers
  • Alabama Department of Revenue
  • All Kids
  • Caring for Citizens of Alabama
WSFA SPECIAL SERIES
Raising the Bar: Overcoming Poverty in Alabama

WSFA 12 News' multipart series that aims to tackle Alabama’s persistent issues with poverty.

Overcoming Poverty

