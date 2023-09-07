Huntingdon to host in state rival Birmingham Southern this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Huntingdon College is looking to bounce back after a tough 67-34 loss to Berry College last weekend.

The Hawks will host in-state rival the Birmingham Southern Panthers this weekend at James Samford Jr. Stadium. The Panthers are coming off a very close game against the McMurry University Warhawks. The Panthers squeaked out a 20-19 victory after almost blowing a 20-point lead coming into the fourth quarter.

Hawks head coach Mike Turk said he told his team it’s time to flush that week one loss out and move on to this Saturday.

“The atmosphere will be different, stadium will be rocking. Our people will be there. Our endzone will be full of former players that want to see us beat Birmingham Southern. They will have a lot of people at the ball game too. Both teams will play really, really hard,” Coach Turk said about playing Birmingham Southern this weekend.

The Panthers own the all-time record against the Hawks, winning 8 of 13 games. However, it’s the Hawks who took the victory last year by a score of 38-35.

Key things to watch for

Look for the Hawks offense to get their run game going. After only putting up 58 yards rushing last weekend, it is safe to say that the offense will want to make a statement on the ground this weekend. Troy Garner did average 6.1 yards per rush last weekend and will be looking to add to that against the Panthers.

Despite the defense giving up 67 points against Berry, the defense showed us glimpses of their potential. The Hawks defense came up with two interceptions, including one that turned into a touchdown, as well as two sacks. They will need to tighten up their run defense though, after giving up 342 yards last week.

The Panthers quarterback Matt McClary is coming off a big week in which we saw him put up 301 yards passing and two touchdowns. The Hawks defense will be looking to neutralize that passing attack and continue building momentum after only allowing 82 passing yards this past weekend.

The game is set to kickoff at 6 p.m. Saturday in Montgomery. If you can’t make it to the game, you can watch it live here.

