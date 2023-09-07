Advertise
Man charged in Sunday morning Montgomery homicide

Willis Davis, 68, of Montgomery, is charged with murder.
Willis Davis, 68, of Montgomery, is charged with murder.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect in a weekend homicide investigation has been arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Willis Davis, 68, of Montgomery, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with murder.

Davis is charged in connection with the shooting death of Stoney Lewis, 60, also of Montgomery.

Police and fire medics responded to the 1500 block of South Holt Street shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday where they found Lewis. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Davis is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

A motive in Montgomery’s 55th homicide of 2023 was not immediately clear. The investigation is ongoing.

