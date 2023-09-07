Advertise
Midland City police chief terminated

Mayor Cindy Gary told News4 she had little choice because the five-member council wanted Jimmy Singleton ousted.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Midland City’s mayor fired the town’s police chief on Wednesday, she confirmed to News4.

Mayor Cindy Gary said she had little choice because the five-member council wanted Jimmy Singleton ousted.

“There had been some ongoing issues for quite some time,” Gary said as she praised Singleton’s job performance.

She said the council met in executive session Tuesday and unanimously agreed to request the termination. Gary said she could not immediately provide additional information.

Singleton is a longtime police officer, having worked for several agencies, including Dothan and Napier Field, and served as chief of the latter before moving to Midland City.

He received statewide attention in June when, in reaction to a crime spree involving teens from Dothan, he told “thugs” to stay out of Midland City.

Singleton and two council members did not immediately respond to text messages.

