Mobile science lab visits Highland Home School

Betabox visited Highland Home School.
Betabox visited Highland Home School.
By Julia Avant
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGHLAND HOME, Ala. (WSFA) - Thanks to funding from the Alabama State Department of Education, rural schools are getting exposure to hands-on technology.

Students at Highland Home School got hands-on experience with gadgets like Pi cars, 3D printers and drones through a mobile science lab called Betabox.

“Our objective is to sort of get kids interested in STEM careers, Kids who maybe wouldn’t have thought of that as something viable for themselves,” said Betabox STEM instructor Kai Clark.

Betabox was on Highland Home’s campus for two days. Although this is the first school in Alabama they’ve traveled to, it’s not the first time Highland Home has brought other opportunities for their students to tap into.

“We try to expose them to different things so they can compete at a local, national and global level,” said Principal Gary Coleman.

Betabox’s visit sparked an interest in drones amongst the students. Science teacher and athletic director Adrian Daniels said they’re about to start a drone club and the students had “excitement in their eyes” about operating the Betabox drones and cars.

Betabox will head to Brantley’s and Luverne’s high schools next.

