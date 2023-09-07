Montgomery fugitive wanted for 9 domestic violence charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are searching for a fugitive wanted on nine domestic violence warrants.

Centario Deon Williams is facing charges of reckless endangerment, menacing, criminal trespassing, and harassment.

Williams, 39, is approximately 162 lbs., and is 6′3″.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on Williams’s whereabouts to please call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867, or toll free 1-833-251-7867. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the P3-tips app.

