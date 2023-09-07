PROGRAMMING: WSFA 12 News at 6 digital-only Thursday due to NFL Kickoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News at 6 will be a commercial free, digital-only broadcast on Thursday due to NBC’s coverage of the first NFL game of the 2023 season.

The newscast will livestream online at WSFA.com, on the WSFA 12 News app, and right here on this article.

NBC will begin its coverage of the NFL Kickoff at 6 p.m., featuring the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs. The game is slated to start at 7:15 p.m.

WSFA 12 News’ regular programing is expected to resume at 10:30 p.m., pending the expected end time of the football game.

