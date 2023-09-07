Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Reports, candidates suggest Alabama could host third GOP presidential debate

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With Alabama’s early primary next year, we could see presidential candidates making campaign stops in our state, including a possible GOP debate. According to reports, the University of Alabama could be the site of a third GOP presidential debate. No official word yet from the Republican National Committee.

People familiar with the planning tell Bloomberg that UA could host presidential candidates sometime in the fall. GOP candidates Nikki Haley and Chris Christie recently hinted at a third debate in Alabama as well. Christie also said former President Donald Trump could show up too.

Political analyst and former Republican state representative Paul Demarco says we could see presidential candidates in Alabama very soon because of our early primary in March. He says that could be one of the reasons a debate may happen here.

“Voters want to kick the tires, hear where they stand on the important issues that we want to see in a Republican candidate…to have a debate here where you hear these candidates talk about all of these issues, it will be a big deal here for Alabama. So we’re looking forward to it,” DeMarco said.

A UA spokesperson tells WBRC they have no information about a debate at this time.

The state GOP says an announcement will come from the RNC if a debate is going to happen in Alabama. Last month, ALGOP Chairman John Wahl told us he’s been working for the past year to try and get a debate here. We’ll keep you updated.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Hickey, 34, is charged with felony first-degree criminal mischief
Arrest made in hate crime investigation of vandalized Montgomery neighborhood
Tony Harwell
Prattville man indicted in the death of a child
Montgomery police say a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting in the 1400 block...
Montgomery woman identified in deadly Labor Day double-shooting
A traffic accident on Interstate 65 southbound Wednesday morning has been cleared.
Accident on I-65 South in Montgomery cleared
Kenneth Huffman Jr.is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Rickey Daniel.
2nd suspect arrested in Montgomery man’s shooting death

Latest News

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, leaves the...
Hundreds of military promotions are on hold as a Republican senator demands end to abortion policy
WSFA 12 News will hold two 'Day of Action' events in September as part of our series on Alabama...
HAPPENING NOW: First of 2 WSFA ‘Day of Action’ events connected to poverty series
Morning Smile: Dothan High School student gets a perfect ACT score
WSFA holding first Day of Action event in Tuskegee