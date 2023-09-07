Staying dry and hot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The heat will be with us through at least the middle of next week with above average high temperatures in the 90s each afternoon. Several days will be up in the middle 90s. Mostly dry weather will also be with us through next week.

Dry and seasonably hot weather for the last few home games of the year for the Montgomery Biscuits. (WSFA 12 News)

There just really isn’t much of a rain or storm chance in the current pattern. A shower or storm is possible in South Alabama today as a cold front slides through, then we have a low-end chance of rain next Tuesday and Wednesday. More details on this as we get closer and models get a better grasp of the eventual setup.

As mentioned the temperatures will continue to be hot in the lower and middle 90s, even after the cold front passes today. So while temperatures may not change a whole lot behind the front, what will happen is a noticeable drop in the humidity. Each day starting tomorrow will feel comfortable considering it’s still summer.

A mainly dry forecast through the middle of next week. (WSFA 12 News)

There will also be plenty of sunshine ahead with skies ranging from mostly sunny to partly cloudy each day. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s each night. The average low in Montgomery for this time of year is around 69 degrees -- about where many of our upcoming nights will be.

Out in the tropics things are still active. Fortunately the systems we’re watching are way out in the Atlantic Ocean. The main system out there is Hurricane Lee. Lee is continuing to organize and strengthen, and it will become a major hurricane soon.

Lee will become a high-end category 4 hurricane this weekend as it stays just north of the islands in the Caribbean. (WSFA 12 News)

It’s forecast to become a high-end category 4 hurricane by the end of the week as it moves just north of the islands in the Caribbean. Beyond the weekend it’s likely Lee curves to the north and then northeast away from the U.S. Things can change, so those with interests along the East Coast should continue to monitor Lee.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.