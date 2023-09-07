Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Tuskegee on the road for a week two SIAC matchup with Kentucky State

Latrevien O'Neal celebrates a first down during the first half of the 2023 Red Tails Classic
Latrevien O'Neal celebrates a first down during the first half of the 2023 Red Tails Classic(WSFA 12 News)
By James Hayes
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers are invading Frankfort, Ky. this weekend to take on the Kentucky State University Thorobreds.

The Golden Tigers are coming off an exciting victory in the Red Tails Classic this past week, defeating Fort Valley State 37-31. The Thorobreds also notched a win in their week one matchup against Clark Atlanta by a score of 34-20.

The Golden Tigers’ defense will once again have their hands full when they face Kentucky State quarterback Christian Perez. Perez led the Thorobreds in rushing with 74 yards, a touchdown, and throwing for 208 yards. In addition, the Thorobreds running back stable combined for five touchdowns and 196 yards during week one.

On the offensive side, TU will face a KSU defense that only gave up 54 yards rushing last week. The Thorobred defense forced three fumbles against Clark Atlanta, recovering two.

Tuskegee has an all-time record of 10-2 against the Thorobreds. In last season’s matchup between the two schools, the Golden Tigers used a big second half to defeat the Thorobreds 28-7.

Key things to watch for
  • Antonio Meeks had an excellent start to the season for Tuskegee, bringing in six receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown. Meeks will be looking to have another big day this Saturday along with the rest of the wide receiver core.
  • The Golden Tiger defensive backfield will also be looking to carry their week one momentum into this weekend. They came down with two interceptions, including a clutch fourth-quarter one, this past weekend. They also didn’t allow a single receiving touchdown.
  • As previously mentioned, the Thorobreds have a very elusive quarterback in Perez. He can beat defenses with both his legs and his arm. He went 17 for 27 in the air for 208 passing yards, along with 74 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.

The game will start at 1 p.m. Saturday. If you can’t make the trip up north with the team, you can catch all the action live on HBCU+.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Hickey, 34, is charged with felony first-degree criminal mischief
Arrest made in hate crime investigation of vandalized Montgomery neighborhood
Tony Harwell
Prattville man indicted in the death of a child
Montgomery police say a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting in the 1400 block...
Montgomery woman identified in deadly Labor Day double-shooting
A traffic accident on Interstate 65 southbound Wednesday morning has been cleared.
Accident on I-65 South in Montgomery cleared
Kenneth Huffman Jr.is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Rickey Daniel.
2nd suspect arrested in Montgomery man’s shooting death

Latest News

ASU will face Mile College this weekend.
ASU faces Miles College in week two matchup
Huntingdon to host in state rival Birmingham Southern this weekend
Tuskegee claims first Red Tails Classic win, prepping for SIAC game
Tuskegee claims first Red Tails Classic win, prepping for SIAC game
ASU 2-0 in season openers
ASU 2-0 in season openers