Tuskegee on the road for a week two SIAC matchup with Kentucky State

FRANKFORT, Ky. - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers are invading Frankfort, Ky. this weekend to take on the Kentucky State University Thorobreds.

The Golden Tigers are coming off an exciting victory in the Red Tails Classic this past week, defeating Fort Valley State 37-31. The Thorobreds also notched a win in their week one matchup against Clark Atlanta by a score of 34-20.

The Golden Tigers’ defense will once again have their hands full when they face Kentucky State quarterback Christian Perez. Perez led the Thorobreds in rushing with 74 yards, a touchdown, and throwing for 208 yards. In addition, the Thorobreds running back stable combined for five touchdowns and 196 yards during week one.

On the offensive side, TU will face a KSU defense that only gave up 54 yards rushing last week. The Thorobred defense forced three fumbles against Clark Atlanta, recovering two.

Tuskegee has an all-time record of 10-2 against the Thorobreds. In last season’s matchup between the two schools, the Golden Tigers used a big second half to defeat the Thorobreds 28-7.

Key things to watch for

Antonio Meeks had an excellent start to the season for Tuskegee, bringing in six receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown. Meeks will be looking to have another big day this Saturday along with the rest of the wide receiver core.

The Golden Tiger defensive backfield will also be looking to carry their week one momentum into this weekend. They came down with two interceptions, including a clutch fourth-quarter one, this past weekend. They also didn’t allow a single receiving touchdown.

As previously mentioned, the Thorobreds have a very elusive quarterback in Perez. He can beat defenses with both his legs and his arm. He went 17 for 27 in the air for 208 passing yards, along with 74 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.

The game will start at 1 p.m. Saturday. If you can’t make the trip up north with the team, you can catch all the action live on HBCU+.

