2 arrested following police pursuit in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A high-speed pursuit in Greenville Thursday afternoon ended with a two people, including a wanted fugitive, in custody.

Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn said it started a little after noon when several items were stolen from a local business. He said the chase went onto Interstate 65 southbound until the fleeing car hit a large truck on a bridge near mile marker 106. The crash disabled the suspects’ car, the chief said.

Zachary Henderson, 22, and Emaleigh Henderson, 23, were taken to the Butler County jail. Lovvorn said both are facing fourth-degree theft of property and revisiting arrest charges, while Zachary Henderson is also looking at charges of attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.

Lovvorn said Zachary Henderson also has an outstanding warrant and probation in Florida, so he was charged with fugitive from justice. The chief said he will eventually be extradited, but not until court proceedings in Alabama.

Lovvorn thanked the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Georgiana Police Department for assisting.

Scene photo from the police pursuit and crash that ended on Interstate 65 near mile marker 106 that happened on Sept. 7, 2023. (Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)

