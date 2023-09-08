Advertise
2 Former Lanett police officers indicted on assault, ethics charges

By Jatavia O'Neal, Jessie Gibson and Justin Brown
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A Grand Jury has indicted two former Lanett police officers for multiple crimes.

Christopher Looser, of Lee County, is charged with second-degree assault and two ethics violations.

His bond is set at a total of $90,000 - $30,000 for assault and $60,000 on ethics violations.

Court documents say, “Christopher Looser... with intent to cause series physical injury to another person, Arthur Young, by striking [him] about the face with his fist and causing serious disfigurement…”

Police Chief Denise McCain released a statement saying,

McCain also advised that the incident landing Looser behind bars happened under the previous administration before she was sworn in earlier this year.

A second suspect, Amber Bolt, has also been indicted on ethics violations.

According to court documents, Bolt used her law enforcement position to perform an unlawful stop on a vehicle to assist another officer, Looser, on retrieving items from a vehicle during repossession of said vehicle.

Bolt also made a false statement to an employee of the State of Alabama Ethics Commission without reason to believe the accuracy of the statement.

Bolt’s bond is set at $60,000.

