2 Former Lanett police officers indicted on assault, ethics charges

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A Grand Jury has indicted two former Lanett police officers for multiple crimes.

Christopher Looser, of Lee County, is charged with second-degree assault and two ethics violations.

His bond is set at a total of $90,000 - $30,000 for assault and $60,000 on ethics violations.

Court documents say, “Christopher Looser... with intent to cause series physical injury to another person, Arthur Young, by striking [him] about the face with his fist and causing serious disfigurement…”

Police Chief Denise McCain released a statement saying,

Law enforcement officers are sworn to uphold and defend the laws of our state. When they abuse their power to violate those very laws, they not only deprive citizens of their individual rights, but they also compromise the public’s trust in law enforcement. Police officers put themselves at risk for the public every day. The defendants, however, diminished the sacrifices of their fellow officers.” “Law enforcement officers are rightfully held to a higher standard and, on the very rare occasions when officers refuse to meet that standard, they will be held to account. With today’s indictment, Mr. Looser finds himself on the opposite end of the very laws he was sworn to uphold. Wearing a badge is a privilege and honor that most law enforcement officers take seriously. It is not a license to corrupt the administration of justice. Their actions undermined the hard work of the entire law enforcement community.

McCain also advised that the incident landing Looser behind bars happened under the previous administration before she was sworn in earlier this year.

A second suspect, Amber Bolt, has also been indicted on ethics violations.

According to court documents, Bolt used her law enforcement position to perform an unlawful stop on a vehicle to assist another officer, Looser, on retrieving items from a vehicle during repossession of said vehicle.

Bolt also made a false statement to an employee of the State of Alabama Ethics Commission without reason to believe the accuracy of the statement.

Bolt’s bond is set at $60,000.

