2 Former Lanett police officers indicted on assault, ethics charges
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A Grand Jury has indicted two former Lanett police officers for multiple crimes.
Christopher Looser, of Lee County, is charged with second-degree assault and two ethics violations.
His bond is set at a total of $90,000 - $30,000 for assault and $60,000 on ethics violations.
Court documents say, “Christopher Looser... with intent to cause series physical injury to another person, Arthur Young, by striking [him] about the face with his fist and causing serious disfigurement…”
Police Chief Denise McCain released a statement saying,
McCain also advised that the incident landing Looser behind bars happened under the previous administration before she was sworn in earlier this year.
A second suspect, Amber Bolt, has also been indicted on ethics violations.
According to court documents, Bolt used her law enforcement position to perform an unlawful stop on a vehicle to assist another officer, Looser, on retrieving items from a vehicle during repossession of said vehicle.
Bolt also made a false statement to an employee of the State of Alabama Ethics Commission without reason to believe the accuracy of the statement.
Bolt’s bond is set at $60,000.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.