Alabama troopers investigate 8 traffic deaths over Labor Day weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating eight traffic deaths that happened in eight different counties over the four-day Labor Day weekend.

The deadly traffic crashes occured in Montgomery, Marion, Marshall, Cullman, Washington, Randolph, Tuscaloosa and Lawrence counties, one in each. Of the eight deaths, at least five were not using seat belts or ATV restraints, according to ALEA. As of August, 2023, about 42% of all people killed in traffic accidents in Alabama were not wearing seatbelts.

“While the Agency noticed a decrease in traffic fatalities this Labor Day weekend, our goal is always zero lives lost,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor.

In addition to the eight deaths investigated by ALEA, local law enforcemnt responded to two more fatal crashes in Marshal and Shelby counties. Both lives lost were teenagers: a 16-year-old student of Albertville High School and a 15-year-old student of Calera High School.

“The loss of a loved one is always devastating,” said Taylor, “however, when the loss is a child, it impacts families in a way that changes them forever. As a parent, I cannot imagine the horror of losing a child at such a young age. I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to all the families who lost loved ones over this most recent holiday weekend.”

“Every year when school begins, we see a surge of students getting their Alabama Driver and Learners Licenses.” Said ALEA’s Department of Public Safety Director, Colonel Jon Archer. “Sadly, due to their inexperience and limited skills, teens are more prone to traffic accidents. We urge parents to conduct practice driving sessions with their teens and go over the rules of the road together.”

There were three boating crashes but no deaths on Alabama’s waterways over the Labor Day weekend. 2023 marked the second summer in a row that ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division reported no deaths during the three major summer holiday weekends of Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.