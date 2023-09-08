Auburn heads out west to take on the Cal Golden Bears

BERKELEY, Calif. (WSFA) - After a blowout victory in week one against UMass, the Auburn Tigers are out west to take on the California Golden Bears.

The first true test of the Hugh Freeze era will be against a team that tallied 669 yards of total offense last week against North Texas en route to a 58-21 victory.

Both teams have already put their offensive skills on display this season, as well as showing that their defenses can get the job done. However, neither team played a power five team in their season openers, and know the challenge this weekend will be much bigger.

The Bears defense showed growing pains against North Texas in the first half. They went into halftime leading 33-21 and left a lot to be desired in the pass defense. The second half was a different story though, the Bears defense stepped up and shut out North Texas. They came up with two second-half interceptions and didn’t allow a single first down.

The Auburn defense also showed some rust in their opener by allowing UMass to march down the field freely in their first offensive drive. The Minutemen moved the ball 89 yards in eight plays, amassing 75 yards rushing and ultimately ending up in the endzone. The Tiger defense did find their groove after that and didn’t allow another touchdown until late in the fourth quarter.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Tigers will be looking to get their run game going again. They accumulated 289 total rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns in week one. It may not come as easy against a Cal team that only allowed 41 yards and no rushing touchdowns against North Texas.

Key things to watch for

Robbie Ashford found the endzone three times in the first half of last week’s game. It seems the Tiger’s red zone package will be the Robbie Ashford show if we learned anything last week. We should expect more of the same, but the question here is, will it be as effective against a much better Cal defense on Saturday night?

Cal starting quarterback Sam Jackson V was injured a minute into the second quarter last week and did not return. Ben Finley did just fine in relief of the starter, going 24 of 34 for 279 yards and a touchdown. However, Jackson has stated that he expects to play against Auburn this week and has been practicing with the team. It will likely be a game-time decision on whether he will start on Saturday night or if it will be Finley under center once again.

The Auburn running back stable showed a ton of depth in week one, with four different running backs getting on the scoreboard and two averaging over 10 yards a carry. The battle in the trenches will definitely be something to keep an eye on all night in Berkeley.

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and if you didn’t make the cross-country trip, you can catch all the action on ESPN.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.