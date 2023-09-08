Advertise
Biscuits roll over Lookouts, 8-2

The Montgomery Biscuits beat the Chattanooga Lookouts by 8-2 at Riverwalk Stadium on Sept. 7, 2023.
The Montgomery Biscuits beat the Chattanooga Lookouts by 8-2 at Riverwalk Stadium on Sept. 7, 2023.(Source: WSFA)
By Montgomery Biscuits
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After both teams combined for only seven hits the night before, the Biscuits (73-56) broke out of the slump while the Chattanooga Lookouts continued to struggle during an 8-2 victory on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The Lookouts scored their only two runs of the game in the first inning against Patrick Wicklander (4-2) with a two-run double from Alex McGarry. Wicklander allowed only one more hit over his next five innings of play, which was the last one recorded by Chattanooga for the rest of the game.

Tanner Murray blasted a solo-home run past the wall in right-center field to cut the deficit in half, making the score 2-1. It was Murray’s fifth home run of the season, but it would not be the last one of the night.

Alexander Ovalles recorded his first home run of the season during the second in the form of a two-run shot to right field. Tristan Peters followed with an RBI-triple three at-bats later and Junior Caminero brought him in on a groundout to make the score 5-2.

Montgomery recorded three-straight doubles to open the bottom of the third, with Heriberto Hernandez and Dru Baker bringing in a pair of runs during the stretch. Roberto Alvarez recorded an RBI-groundout not long after as the Biscuits took an 8-2 lead into the fourth.

The action ceased there with both sides surrendering only three hits in the final five innings. Wicklander earned the win while Julian Aguiar (4-4) took the loss after allowing six earned runs on nine hits during the contest.

The Biscuits and Lookouts will run it back on Friday, Sept. 8 with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. The featured pitching matchup pits Sean Hunley (5-4) for Montgomery against Sam Benschoter (6-11) for Chattanooga.

The rest of the series includes a Military Appreciation Night presented by Alabama Power & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, Sept. 9; and will close with a 2024 Schedule Poster Giveaway & Bark in the Park on Sunday, Sept. 10.

