Convicted Dothan killer on run shot, critically injured

Ralph Coleman, who as a 15-year-old was involved in a drug-related murder, had been repeatedly released on bond despite his sordid history including a rape allegation.
Ralph Perez Coleman
Ralph Perez Coleman(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WTVY) - Multiple sources confirm that a convicted Dothan killer and accused rapist on the lam was critically injured in a shooting this week.

Ralph Perez Coleman was shot Sunday night near a Decatur, Alabama, hospital, with those living nearby claiming the shooting terrified them.

Coleman, who turns 23 next week, had been sought by law enforcement because he was a fugitive who failed to attend his rape trial in Dothan last month.

Despite his violent crime accusations, Coleman, who as a 15-year-old was involved in a drug-related murder, had been repeatedly released on bond despite his sordid history.

He and other juveniles masterminded a plan to rob William “Phatso” Hawkins, whom they shot at his Collier Street home in 2016.

Coleman’s involvement in Hawkins’ drug-related murder was confirmed to News4 by Hawkins’ family because his juvenile status prohibits public disclosure of the case file.

Because of that status, Alabama law required Coleman’s release from a youth lockup when he turned 21.

At 18, while Coleman should have been serving his murder sentence, police captured him driving a stolen Mercedes in Morgan County, Alabama, records confirm.

Judge Charles Elliot gave him probation and ordered his release. Coleman returned to Dothan, where police claimed in May 2022, he raped a woman in a hotel room, then fled to Florida, where officers captured him.

Houston County District Judge Benjamin Lewis, who gave him bond on the Rape allegation, had no idea of Coleman’s murder case because he, too, was not privy to juvenile court files.

Related: Judge didn’t know this rape suspect had murdered

North Alabama investigators allege in June of this year, Coleman and another suspect robbed and shot a man, but a few weeks later, Coleman was back on the streets again.

Instead of returning to face his rape charge, he snubbed Houston County Circuit Judge Kevin Moulton, who ordered his arrest for failing to show up for trial.

However, before officers could locate Coleman, he became an apparent crime victim himself.

According to an acquaintance, the wounds he suffered this week are so severe he may never fully recover from them.

Decatur police said they are seeking suspects in Coleman’s shooting that locked down that nearby hospital.

As a matter of policy, Decatur officers don’t release crime victim names and, therefore, declined to confirm Coleman’s identity for this article.

