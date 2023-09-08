Advertise
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 3

Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.

You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 1-800-264-9732.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for all the scores from across the state and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday night game highlights:

Friday night game highlights:

  • Pike Road vs. Wetumpka
  • Park Crossing vs. Carver
  • Southside Selma vs. Trinity
  • BTW-Tuskegee vs. Montgomery Catholic
  • Bullock County vs. Montgomery Academy
  • Smiths Station vs. Prattville
  • Lynn vs. ACA
  • St. James vs. Prattville Christian
  • Weaver vs. Dadeville
  • Charles Henderson vs. Greenville
  • Shelby County vs. Holtville
  • Stanhope Elmore vs. Russell County
  • Percy Julian vs. Opelika
  • Verbena vs. Loachapoka
  • Straughn vs. Daleville
  • Auburn vs. Dothan
  • Hooper vs. Macon East
  • Autauga Academy vs. Fort Dale

