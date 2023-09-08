Hard to come by any rain through next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The September heat will be with us through the middle of next week with average to above average high temperatures in the 90s each afternoon. The hottest days will be Monday and Tuesday when temperatures rise into the middle 90s.

Mostly dry weather will also be with us through the middle of next week. There just really isn’t much of a rain or storm chance given the current pattern in place. We do have a very slim chance of a shower or storm in East Alabama tomorrow, then a low-end chance of a shower or storm next Wednesday and Thursday thanks to another cold front.

The humidity will remain relatively low into next week. (WSFA 12 News)

As mentioned the temperatures will continue to be hot in the 90s, even after the cold front finishes clearing most of Alabama today. So while temperatures may not change a whole lot behind the front, what will happen is a noticeable drop in the humidity.

Each day starting today will feel pretty comfortable considering it’s still summer. There will also be plenty of sunshine ahead with skies ranging from entirely sunny to partly cloudy each day. A few extra clouds are likely Wednesday and Thursday as the next front comes through.

Mostly dry weather with highs in the 90s well into next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s most nights aside from Monday night and Tuesday night. Lower 70s are in the forecast those nights as the humidity comes up just a bit. The average low in Montgomery for this time of year is in the upper 60s, so the nighttime temps will be pretty normal.

Out in the tropics things are still active. Fortunately the two named systems we’re watching are way out in the Atlantic Ocean. The main system garnering all of the attention out there is Hurricane Lee. Lee is a monstrous category 5 hurricane and it continues to strengthen. It is by far the strongest hurricane of the year so far.

Lee is a category 5 hurricane and will remain that strong through the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

It’s forecast to move north of the islands in the eastern Caribbean this weekend into next week. Beyond that the most likely scenario for Hurricane Lee is a curve to the north and then northeast away from the U.S.

Things can change, and some models show impacts to the Northeast U.S. and parts of southeastern Canada, so those with interests along the East Coast should continue to monitor Lee.

