Millbrook’s Sweet Hart Coffee based on faith

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - The Hart family grew up in the state of Washington, born and raised there. It was home. A few years ago, something changed.

“We visited Alabama a couple of times and we just loved the people,” said Bri Hart. “We just had the feeling that Washington wasn’t the place for us anymore. We felt called to Alabama. Honestly when we moved to Alabama, we had no idea what we were going to do.”

They just picked up and moved with no jobs. During their visits to Alabama they noticed something was missing. In their home state you could find a coffee shop on every corner. That led to the birth of Sweet Hart Coffee in Alabama.

“We have great low-acidity coffee that’s roasted here locally,” said Lucas Hart. “You won’t have a sour stomach with low-acidity coffee. You won’t have acid reflux. If you like a good robust coffee, we have that.”

But coffee isn’t why the Harts moved here. They felt a calling and realized it wasn’t about their plan.

“It’s just a ministry,” said Bri Hart. “We have scripture on every cup that goes out the window. Every bag of coffee has scripture on it. We feel like this is important and people need more positivity.”

The Hart family moved from Washington to Alabama on a leap of faith. That faith is evident everywhere you look in the Sweet Hart Coffee shops. (WSFA)

“We make sure everyone, when they leave, they get a goodbye, a ‘God bless you’ or ‘have a blessed day’, something to that effect,” said Lucas Hart.

They caught onto the coffee business real quick. Now they have two stores, the Sweet Hart Coffee Shop in Millbrook and their location in Prattville inside Prattville Pickers. So why do their customers keep coming back?

“Most people would say it’s the heart-shaped straws, but really to us, it’s Jesus,” said Bri Hart.

“At any moment our employees are willing to pray for someone,” said Lucas Hart.

A family thousands of miles from home, now has a new home, in Sweet Hart Alabama.

