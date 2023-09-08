Advertise
Prattville library implementing new child policy following book controversy

Six books that were found in the children's section of the library caused a months long...
Six books that were found in the children's section of the library caused a months long controversy in the community.(WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Board members of the Autauga-Prattville Public Library are starting a new policy hoping to address a six-monthlong controversy.

Effective Sept. 15, children under the age of 15 will not be allowed in the library without adult supervision following public claims of books containing sexually explicit material in the children’s section.

This controversy started in early spring when six LGBTQ+-based books in the children’s section caused public outcry.

Autauga-Prattville Public Library Executive Director Andrew Foster said this will give parents full autonomy on what books their children are allowed to read.

“The parents who are in here with their children should absolutely have that right to speak with their children about these topics whenever they’re comfortable,” Foster said.

The current library policy mandates children 12 and under to be under adult supervision.

On Tuesday, a resolution that would have restricted books accused of containing sexually explicit or pornographic material through a contract for services failed in a 3-4 vote. According to Foster, one of the terms of the proposed contract for services would allow the city to defund the library for any reason.

Foster said he plans to continue to make the library a place for everyone to enjoy.

“We work to be a place where all can come in, where all can have representation,” Foster said. “No one is going to feel discriminated against at the library.”

Gov. Kay Ivey addressed concerns over the controversy in an open letter to Alabama Public Library Service Director Nancy Pack that said the following:

“I am deeply grateful for the work Alabama libraries do, day in and day out, to engage our children and promote a lifelong love of learning–including by providing information that may be unavailable elsewhere in a community. At the same time, however, I respect parents who want their young children and teens to be able to freely explore a library without fear of what those children will find there.”

Similar situations are happening at the Foley Public Library and the Ozark Dale County Library.

