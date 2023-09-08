Trojans travel to Manhattan to battle with Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans football team is headed to Manhattan to take on the Kansas State Wildcats this Saturday.

Fresh off winning their home opener 48-30 over Stephen F. Austin, the Trojans now have their sites set on Kansas State. It won’t be an easy task, and a guy familiar with the Wildcats, offensive lineman transfer from Oklahoma State, Eli Russ, says this game will be like a dogfight.

“You know, I think the biggest part of it is really just putting us on the map. I think a lot of people kind of doubt Troy. They say we’re a little bit smaller school. We’re not as athletic as these big guys, but I disagree with that. I think we work harder than almost anybody in the country. Especially Coach Sumrall and Coach Whipe, they are some of best coaches in the nation in my opinion,” Russ said.

The Wildcats are coming off a 45-0 victory over Missouri State this past weekend. Their offense is fueled by quarterback Will Howard, who has earned a reputation for having an NFL-caliber arm. The Trojan defense will have their hands full against Howard. Last week against Missouri State, Howard threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns, and if that wasn’t enough, he also rushed for a touchdown and caught a receiving touchdown.

It’s not just the Wildcat aerial assault that the Trojan defense will have to contain. The running game isn’t too shabby either in Manhattan. DJ Giddens ran for 128 yards and a score for the defending Big 12 champions last weekend as well.

It’s also not going to be an easy task for the Kansas State defense. The Trojan offense led by Gunnar Watson is no pushover. Last weekend, Watson threw for 198 yards and four touchdowns in the season opener. Also, let’s not forget about the school record-breaking performance put on by running back Kimani Vidal, who had 25 touches for 255 yards rushing.

Key things to watch for

As stated before, the Wildcat offense is a scoring machine. The Trojan defense will need to find a way to get to the quarterback. Last week, they weren’t able to do that in the form of a sack. However, the secondary did come with a pick-six. We will need to see more of the same and a little more if the Trojans want to be there at the end of this one.

Troy’s ground attack is no joke, 342 total rushing yards in week one can attest to that. An even more interesting week one stat is the 8.1 average yards per carry. If the offense can get the run game rolling, the K-State defense will have a long day, especially if Watson can get into a grove like last week and get that passing game on point as well.

Trickery. The Wildcat offense showed last week they have a few tricks up their sleeve when running back Treshaun Ward took the handoff and then passed it to Howard, who ran it in for the touchdown.

The game will kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, and you can catch all the action live on FS1.

