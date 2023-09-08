Troy University hosts statewide suicide prevention conference

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly 800 Alabamians died by suicide in the last year, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Crystal Mullen-Johnson is a Birmingham mental health care provider, but her life has also been impacted by suicide.

“I just saw EJ,” she said. “He killed himself.”

Crystal’s nephew EJ was 18 when shortly after hanging out with his sister, he shot himself.

“I’ve never been through that. Not even with a client. At that moment, I collapsed to the floor,” said Mullen-Johnson.

She shared EJ’s story for the first time Friday at a mental health and suicide prevention conference hosted by Troy University.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the third leading cause of death for Alabamians ages 10 to 34. 68% of those suicides were done with firearms.

“It’s okay to use iMessage to ask the question so we can be assertive and not aggressive,” said Mullen-Johnson.

“There are workshops talking about what you can look for, signs, and how we can help individuals be gatekeepers for suicide,” said Kanesse Miller-Doss, an associate professor at Troy University.

Mullen-Johnson didn’t see the warning signs in her nephew but often the warning signs are there, such as previous suicide attempts, poverty, or access to weapons in homes.

“The simplest method of suicide prevention with adults and children is recognizing red flags, and acting swiftly to get the individual in crisis resources,” she said.

September is Suicide Prevention Month. There are four 988 call centers now located in Alabama that provide free confidential support 24/7. Call or text 988 to be connected to a trained counselor.

