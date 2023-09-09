9/11 commemoration in Montgomery area for 2023

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This year marks the 22nd aniversary of the attacks on 9/11. Three memorial ceremonies are being held in the area to honor those lost in the attacks:

Montgomery’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Montgomery Fire/Rescue’s headquarters, 19 Madison Ave, 8:45 a.m. in the street out front.

Fire Chief Milford Jordan and Mayor Steven Reed will speak. They will lay a wreath for the 343 firefighters who died in the Sept. 11 attacks, and perform a helmet placement ceremony for the 15 fallen Montgomery firefighters. Refreshments will be served after.

Prtattville’s Honor and Remembrance 9/11 Ceremony

Public Safety Building, 201 Gin Shop Hill Road, 7:46 a.m.

Those who would like to participate in the Pledge of Allegiance are asked to be there by 7:30 a.m.

Hoover’s 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Riverchase Galleria, 3000 Galleria Circle Hoover, AL 35244, 9 a.m.

Benefitting the Hoover Public Safety Charity Foundation.

The ceremony will begin in the Riverchase Galleria Food Court and the Climb to Remember will begin immediately following and will be held in the Galleria Towers. The stair climb is the equivalent of 110 stories.

