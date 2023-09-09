Biscuits clinch series against Lookouts, 5-3

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (74-56) remained scorching hot on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium, overpowering the Chattanooga Lookouts (68-61) by a score of 5-3.

Just like the night before, Chattanooga scored all of their runs early in the ballgame with the first coming from an RBI-single by Nicholas Northcut in the second inning. Sean Hunley surrendered a home run to Blake Dunn and an RBI-double to Tyler Callihan in the third as the Lookouts claimed a 3-0 lead.

Montgomery responded in the bottom of the fourth when Tanner Murray scored on a fielding error by Lookouts right fielder Francisco Urbaez. Heriberto Hernandez brought in the tying run with a single before Mason Auer recorded an RBI-triple to tie the game.

The fifth inning saw the Biscuits take the lead when Seymour fired a two-run single to Urbaez in right field. The knock made the first baseman the only player for either team with multiple RBIs in the contest.

Chattanooga had a chance to score in the seventh when Colby White loaded the bases with no outs, but the righty and Nelson Alvarez retired the next three batters to escape the top-frame unscathed.

The Lookouts failed to put another runner in scoring position, allowing the Butter and Blue to walk away with a 5-3 victory. Jeff Belge (6-1) earned the win and Keyshawn Askew recorded the save while Sam Benschoter (6-12) took the loss.

The Biscuits have now won their last eight ballgames, including 21 of their last 25 to remain at first place in the South Division standings for the second half of the season. The victory also resulted in their fourth-straight series win.

The Biscuits and Lookouts enter the penultimate matchup of the series on Saturday, Sept. 9 with first pitch set for 6:05 PM CT. It will be Military Appreciation Night presented by Alabama Power and includes MAX Fireworks along with a pitching matchup of Cole Wilcox (4-8) against Chase Petty (0-0) for Chattanooga.

The series will close with a 2024 Schedule Poster Giveaway & Bark in the Park on Sunday, Sept. 10.

