Montgomery Salvation Army still trying to find permanent home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Salvation Army is under new leadership but still facing the same challenges.

Maj. Butch Frost has spent his first two months trying to find a new home for the Salvation Army nearly a year after vacating its location on Maxwell Boulevard.

The nonprofit is temporarily housed at the MAP Center on Delano Avenue.

“We’re not sure what direction we’re heading,” said Frost. “We’re hoping and praying that something will open up.”

The new leader had his eyes set on an empty building on East Fleming Road, once known as the Carmichael Center, but he was met with opposition. Members of the South Montgomery Alliance believe that would be too close to their neighborhood.

“Do we support them? Wholeheartedly. But for our area and for south Montgomery, it doesn’t fit the vision,” said the alliance’s vice president, Angela Prad.

Prad added the neighborhood is concerned about their safety and how the Salvation Army relocating there could potentially hurt their property values.

Frost said he believes that not being able to find a suitable building for the Salvation Army could cost the communities, saying it could put extra pressure on other nonprofits in the area.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.