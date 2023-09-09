Standout games from week 3 of Friday Night Football Fever

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Week 3 of Friday Night Football Fever was filled with a lot of big region matchups.

Starting with our Fever Game of the Week, the Pike Road Patriots and the Wetumpka Indians each were looking for their first win of the season. Cason Myers found Kaleb Foster through the air to get on the board first. The Indians responded as Nate Rogers scored, but the Indians missed the extra point. The Patriots ran away with this game and won 41-18.

At Cramton Bowl, Park Crossing was 2-0 for the first time since 2015. But the Carver Wolverines ended the winning streak for the Thunderbirds as the Wolverines got a shutout win 27-0.

At Trinity, the Wildcats hosted Southside-Selma. The Wildcats scored on their first drive of the game as Ross Sanders ran in from one yard out. Trinity is now 3-0 on the season and won 43-28.

The Montgomery Catholic Knights hosted BTW-Tuskegee on Friday night. The Knights put up 50 points and won 56-6 over the Golden Eagles.

Up in Prattville, the Lions hosted Smiths Station. A 45-yaard touchdown pass from Gavin Rigdon to Donavan Brown helped extend the Lions’ lead in the game. It was a big defensive game from the Lions, as they only allowed the Panthers to score nine points. Prattville won 43-9.

It was a thriller in Tallapoosa Count as Weaver took on Dadeville. Weaver scored two touchdowns and led it 13-0, but the Tigers punched back. They led 14 to 13 at halftime and went on to win the home opener 26-20.

In AISA, Fort Dale took on Autauga Academy. FDA went up two scores, as Joseph Ealum took a shot walk into the end zone at the start of the second half. Fort Dale went on to win 34-20.

