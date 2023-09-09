Tuskegee takes down Kentucky state in dominate fashion

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers went into Frankfurt, KY, Saturday afternoon and shut down the Kentucky State Thorobreds in dominating fashion 36-10.

The Golden Tigers ran through the Thorobred defense on the game’s opening drive with the help of running backs J’Taveon Elliot and Josh McNeal. The drive fell just short of the endzone though, so the team settled for a 20-yard field goal to put the game’s first points on the board.

Kentucky State matched the Tuskegee offense on their first offensive possession, marching 69 yards downfield before being stopped inside the ten-yard line and kicking a 22-yard field goal to tie things up.

On the ensuing drive, the Tuskegee run game returned to work, starting with a big 22-yard gain by Elliott to get things going. Josh McNeal found the endzone for the game’s first touchdown when he forced his way in from the Thorobred three-yard line.

Tuskegee added another touchdown early in the second quarter when Elliot found the endzone for his first rushing touchdown of the day, giving the Golden Tigers a 14-point lead.

The Tuskegee defense locked things down, forcing the Thorobreds to turn things over on downs and giving the offense excellent field position to score again.

This time on offense, quarterback Bryson Williams aired the ball out, finding Marq Delafield for a 13-yard touchdown, giving a commanding 20-point lead to the Golden Tigers.

With under a minute remaining in the first half, the Tuskegee defense also decided they wanted to get on the scoreboard. Kentucky State quarterback Christian Perez was trying to find yardage on a long 2nd and 28 when Donte Edwards intercepted the ball and took it 34 yards to the endzone for another Tuskegee touchdown.

The Golden Tigers went into the locker room at the half up 30-3

Kentucky State made the best of the second half’s opening drive and went down the field 71 yards to get their first touchdown of the game. Perez found Lonke McFadden in the endzone for a 4-yard passing touchdown.

The Thorobreds tried an onside kick to try and fight their way back in early on in the second half, but the Golden Tigers recovered it on the Thorobred 43-yard line. Tuskegee could not take advantage of the short field and were forced to punt the ball.

Both teams started to lock things down on defense throughout the rest of the game. However, the Tuskegee offense was able to add two more field goals along the road to their second victory of the day.

When the smoke cleared at the end of the afternoon, the Tuskegee defense shined the most. They only allowed Kentucky State 15 yards rushing the entire game and 124 yards of total offense.

First-year head coach Aaron James can hang his head high knowing his team has started the year with a bang, pulling off back-to-back-victories. Next up for James and the Golden Tigers is a matchup with Central State at Memorial Alumni Stadium in Tuskegee next Saturday.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.