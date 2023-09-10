908th Airlift Wing under new command

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 908th Airlift Wing welcomed in Colonel Christopher Lacouture as the new commander and said goodbye to their former commander, Colonel Craig Drescher.

The change in command comes as the unit transitions from C-130H aircraft to the MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter.

Col. Lacouture has been in the Air Force for 27 years, and he believes his experience is what will help lead the next generation of pilots.

“I flew helicopters for a long time before I flew C-130s,” said Col. Lacouture.

Prior to Col. Craig Drescher’s retirement, the unit has been preparing for the transition.

Brigadier General Melissa Coburn, the 22nd Air Force Commander, said she has been proud of how the 908th Wing has handled all of the changes.

“Certainly, more changes to come,” said Brig. Gen. Coburn, “Lots of planning, thinking, and actions that need to be taken at all levels from the youngest airmen in the wing up to the leadership to make sure the transition is successful.”

The first two MH-139 aircrafts are expected to arrive in 2024. There are several projects happening to accommodate the aircrafts.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.