Alabama State falls to Miles College for the first time in school history

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State came up just short for the first time in their history against the Mile College Golden Bears on Saturday night. The Hornets held the lead through most of the game but ultimately fell to the Golden Bears by a score of 21-17.

The first quarter was a defensive battle between the two teams. It wasn’t until the waning seconds of the quarter that we finally saw points on the scoreboard. However, it was the Hornet defense that gets credit for that. Miles quarterback Edwin Kleinpeter was attempting a screen pass to the right sideline when ASU defender Ethan Tookes jumped the pass and took it 71 yards untouched into the endzone.

Midway through the second quarter, the Hornets offense came to life. ASU quarterback Dematrius Davis connected with a wide-open Kisean Johnson mid-stride. Johnson waltzed into the endzone 63 yards, giving us the first offensive touchdown of the day from either team.

Miles finally found some offensive production in the first half’s final minutes. Klienpeter connected with Jaih Andrews for a 17-yard touchdown pass, getting the Golden Bears on the scoreboard and cutting the ASU lead in half right before the teams headed to the locker room for the half.

On ASU’s opening first possession of the second half, they were moving the ball really well on the ground, but the drive fell short when they made it to the Miles 11-yard line. Davis went to the air looking for a receiver inside the five-yard line when Miles defender Cameron Williams jumped the pass and intercepted the ball, giving it back to the Golden Bears.

Miles wasn’t able to get anything going on offense after the interception. The ASU defense stood their ground and forced a quick three and out.

ASU took the ball back and began their march back down the field. Once again, inside the redzone, the offense was unable to find a way through the Miles defense. The Hornets settled with a field goal and pushed the lead out to 10 points.

Early in the fourth quarter, Miles was able to get the ball inside the ASU five-yard line for the first time all night, and they made the most of it. Jonero Scott took the hand-off from the ASU two-yard line and stormed into the endzone, cutting the ASU lead down to three.

Miles got the ball back after forcing an ASU punt. The Golden Bears capitalized on the momentum and used a balanced passing/rushing attack. The drive was capped off by another Scott rushing touchdown. Suddenly, ASU was trailing with only 5:38 remaining in the game.

ASU had one last shot at getting the lead back late in the game but ultimately came up short in the end.

The Hornets will be back in action on September 23 against Florida A&M in Tallahassee, FL.

