Huntingdon blanks Birmingham Southern in low scoring affair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One week after allowing 67 points, the Huntingdon Hawks shut out the Birmingham Southern Panthers 16-0.

The game was a defensive battle all the way to the end. Neither team was able to find the endzone in the first quarter. It wasn’t until early in the second that the Hawks finally broke through. Kahari McReynolds connected with Tyler England on a 22-yard pass for a touchdown 37 seconds into the second quarter.

The remainder of the first half was more of the same, with the defenses winning all the battles on the field. The two teams entered the locker room at the half, with Huntingdon leading 7-0.

It wasn’t until the Huntingdon defense picked up a safety in the third quarter that we saw any more points on the scoresheet.

Huntingdon’s defense continued to smother Birmingham Southern’s offense throughout the remainder of the game. Later in the fourth quarter, Hawks running back Troy Garner muscled his way in for a one-yard touchdown to put the icing on the cake, and the defense did the rest to secure a Hawks victory.

It may not have been a pretty victory, but at the end of the day, all that mattered was getting back into the win column, and the Hawks did just that.

Huntingdon will be back at it next Saturday at 1 p.m. against Guilford at home.

