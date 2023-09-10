Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Huntingdon blanks Birmingham Southern in low scoring affair

The Huntingdon Hawks
The Huntingdon Hawks(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One week after allowing 67 points, the Huntingdon Hawks shut out the Birmingham Southern Panthers 16-0.

The game was a defensive battle all the way to the end. Neither team was able to find the endzone in the first quarter. It wasn’t until early in the second that the Hawks finally broke through. Kahari McReynolds connected with Tyler England on a 22-yard pass for a touchdown 37 seconds into the second quarter.

The remainder of the first half was more of the same, with the defenses winning all the battles on the field. The two teams entered the locker room at the half, with Huntingdon leading 7-0.

It wasn’t until the Huntingdon defense picked up a safety in the third quarter that we saw any more points on the scoresheet.

Huntingdon’s defense continued to smother Birmingham Southern’s offense throughout the remainder of the game. Later in the fourth quarter, Hawks running back Troy Garner muscled his way in for a one-yard touchdown to put the icing on the cake, and the defense did the rest to secure a Hawks victory.

It may not have been a pretty victory, but at the end of the day, all that mattered was getting back into the win column, and the Hawks did just that.

Huntingdon will be back at it next Saturday at 1 p.m. against Guilford at home.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 3
Zachary Henderson and Emaleigh Henderson were arrested following a police pursuit in Greenville...
2 arrested following police pursuit in Greenville
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 Cullman County Sheriff’s Dept. employees dead after murder, suicide
What to expect this football season if you’re with Spectrum
Willis Davis, 68, of Montgomery, is charged with murder.
Man charged in Sunday morning Montgomery homicide

Latest News

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) passes against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA...
Hook ‘em Horns! No. 11 Texas, Ewers pull off 34-24 victory at No. 3 Alabama
ASU Stadium
Alabama State falls to Miles College for the first time in school history
The Tuskegee Golden Tigers
Tuskegee takes down Kentucky State in dominate fashion
Troy wide receiver Chris Lewis (6) makes a one-handed catch for a touchdown while being...
Troy falls on the road to Kansas State