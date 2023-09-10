Montgomery Zoo to host annual Zoobilation event Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo is hosting its annual Zoobilation fundraising event on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Zoobilation is a major event for the Montgomery Zoo. This year’s fundraising efforts will be focused on raising funds for the expansion and upgrading of the reptile facility.

Starting at 6 p.m., the night will feature samplings from many of the region’s finest eateries and beverage vendors, live entertainment, a digital auction, and a few surprises.

In the past, this event, in combination with other efforts, has helped grow and expand the zoo by adding the African elephant habitat, the American alligator exhibit and boardwalk, the North American River Otter exhibit, and many others.

Individual tickets are $50 and may be purchased online, and group ticket rates are also available. Guests must be 21 or older.

