Nick Saban considered benching Jalen Milroe amidst struggles against Texas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With five sacks and two interceptions, the Texas defense caused a lot of struggle for Alabama’s sophomore quarterback Saturday.

Head coach Nick Saban was asked after the 34-24 loss to Texas if he considered benching starter Jalen Milroe in the game to give an opportunity to another one of his quarterbacks.

“I did, but when he put the drive together to go down and score when we got ahead, I thought that gave him a lot of confidence,” Saban said. “But we never ever discussed it.”

After throwing an interception on Alabama’s opening drive, Milroe finished the first half of the game completing just eight passes on 15 attempts.







The offensive line also struggled to protect the young quarterback and give him time in the pocket. The longhorns defense was in the backfield throughout the game, sacking Milroe five times for a loss of 31 yards on the night.

“A lot of those sacks were four man rushes. One of them, I think, was a three man rush,” Saban said. “We just gotta do better. I can’t sit here and say one guy broke down in pass protection. Something different happened in each one of those. I think sometimes we held the ball at quarterback. We gotta do a good job at reading it and getting it out of your hand. I don’t think we did a good enough job at getting away from people and getting open.”

Milroe’s second interception of the night came at a critical juncture in the game as Alabama was looking to retake the lead early in the fourth quarter. The turnover gave the Longhorns possession deep Alabama territory. Texas needed just five yards and one play to make it a two-possession game.

“I can’t sit here say the thought doesn’t come to mind for any player that is having a difficult time. But he made some good plays at the end of the game and that was good to see. Obviously the interception was critical in the game, so we’re just going to work to get all of our players better.”

Alabama travels to South Florida next week in an out-of-conference road game.

