Water restored in parts of Macon County, officials say

Water is flowing in parts of Macon County Sunday afternoon after an outage that has lasted...
Water is flowing in parts of Macon County Sunday afternoon after an outage that has lasted nearly two weeks.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Water is flowing in parts of Macon County Sunday afternoon after an outage that has lasted nearly two weeks.

Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee says water services have been restored for customers living on County Road 10, County Road 5, along with the Upper and Lower Boromville areas.

These communities remain under a boil water alert until crews can confirm the water is safe to drink.

