Water restored in parts of Macon County, officials say

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Water is flowing in parts of Macon County Sunday afternoon after an outage that has lasted nearly two weeks.

Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee says water services have been restored for customers living on County Road 10, County Road 5, along with the Upper and Lower Boromville areas.

These communities remain under a boil water alert until crews can confirm the water is safe to drink.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.