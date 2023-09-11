Cities across the River Region commemorate 9/11

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Americans looked back on the tragedy and legacy of 9/11, as Monday marked 22 years since the fateful attack. Fire departments and city halls across the country observed the anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

Alabama’s capital was among several cities throughout the state that marked the solemn occasion through ceremony.

An American flag flew high over downtown Montgomery as the fire department honored the men and women who died that day in 2001.

Fire Chief Miford Jordan says while the memories of that day fade for many Americans as time passes, first responders will never forget.

A bell rang throughout downtown Montgomery as firefighters remembered their fellow public servants who lost their lives.

“This is the meaning of sacrifice. This is the meaning of selflessness. This is the true means of service,” he said of those first responders who died on 9/11.

Both Jordan and Mayor Steven Reed called on Americans to not only honor them on the anniversary, but to do so every day through service.

“I asked that we not only never forget, which I know we won’t, I ask that we continue to operate in the spirit of which those who served and saved so many did on that day,” said Reed.

Monday’s ceremony also paid tribute to the 15 Montgomery firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

New data reveals that nearly the same amount of firefighters have died of 9/11-related illnesses as those who lost their lives on that tragic day. Jordan also recognized their sacrifices at Montgomery’s ceremony.

A similar ceremony was held in Prattville to remember the lives lost and honor the heroic men and woman who gave the ultimate sacrifice. The sound of taps pierced the air Monday morning as city leaders and first responders took time to reflect on what the day means for the nation’s history.

“There’s been so many children that were raised without their loved one, their fathers or their mothers, or just brothers and sisters, that were real young at the time, and so it’s important for us to remember how much we’ve been given and how much has been sacrificed for our freedoms,” said Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie.

There was another solemn ceremony in Tuskegee. This one was held at exactly 9:11 a.m. People gathered on the municipal complex’s front lawn as the flag flew and taps cut through the silent crowd. Officials placed memorial wreaths for the fallen.

Local leaders spoke on the significance of the anniversary, and Tuskegee Mayor Tony Haygood reflected on the sacrifices made that day and how the country has honored it ever since.

“Let us always remember to honor them, honor those who passed on 9/11 22 years ago, honor those who serve us today. Appreciate them the respect them and their families. We are a great country because of the people who make up this country, because of our determination, because of our elected officials and their willingness to serve,” Haygood said.

Tuskegee City Councilman Johnny Ford also spoke art the ceremony, as did the city’s fire and police chiefs.

Tuskegee was among many cities that commemorated 9/11.

Troy University marked the day via a stair climb to honor the first responders at the twin towers that fateful day.

WSFA Reporter Julia Avant takes us to Troy University to tell us about how they hosted a 9/11 stair climb honoring the first responders of September 11th

