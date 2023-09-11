Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Dairy Queen’s 85-cent Blizzard deal starts now

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.(Dairy Queen)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Dairy Queen is celebrating its new fall menu with a special deal starting Monday.

From Sept. 11-24, the restaurant chain is offering small Blizzards for 85 cents through the DQ app at participating locations.

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors: Pumpkin Pie, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, Oreo Hot Cocoa, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Pie, Choco Dipped Strawberry and the all-new Royal Reese’s Fluffernutter.

The fall menu Blizzards debuted at the end of August.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting...
Man hurt, teen killed in Sunday night Montgomery shooting
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
Auburn safety Donovan Kaufman (5) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble by...
Auburn wins the defensive battle, tops California 14-10
This image from a police officer-worn body camera shows an officer pointing his service weapon...
Monroeville man accused of firing at police gets 10 years in prison
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) scores a touchdown against Texas at Bryant-Denny...
Texas offense proves too much for Alabama at home

Latest News

FILE - A Hostess sign is shown on a closed retail outlet store in Garland, Texas, Jan. 11,...
Hostess is being acquired by JM Smucker in a deal valued at $5.6B after coming back from the brink
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Del., Monday, Sept....
US makes deal with Iran to swap prisoners and release $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds
FILE - Convicted BTK killer Dennis Rader listens during a court proceeding, Oct. 12, 2005, in...
Evidence insufficient to charge BTK killer in Oklahoma cold case, prosecutor says
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
According to authorities, the 2-month-old boy and 1-year-old girl were last seen in Lake Worth,...
Amber Alert for 2-month-old boy, 1-year-old girl issued by Florida authorities