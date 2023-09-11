Joran van der Sloot asks for another extension to prepare for trial

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man accused in the disappearance of Natalee Holloway is asking a federal judge for more time to build his case.

Joran van der Sloot is indicted on federal wire fraud and extortion counts.

Monday marked the deadline for van der Sloot’s defense team to file pretrial motions.

Instead, the defense filed a late motion at 4:54 p.m. requesting a second extension to review discovery and prepare for trial.

Specifically, the defense requested a 45-day extension, which it noted the government did not oppose.

Van der Sloot was indicted on the two federal counts in 2010 after he offered to tell Holloway’s mother, Beth Holloway, where she could find her daughter’s body in exchange for money.

Read more: Timeline of events leading up to extradition of Van der Sloot.

According to the FBI, van der Sloot asked Beth Holloway for $25,000 up front and another $250,000 after her remains were recovered. In a sting operation, he gave them the location of a house where he said she was buried in the foundation, but later admitted to lying about the location.

The federal indictment says Beth Holloway wired him $15,000 and gave him $10,000 through an attorney on May 10, 2010.

Van der Sloot pleaded not guilty to the federal counts after he was extradited earlier this year. No trial date has been set.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.