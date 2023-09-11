Man hurt, teen killed in Sunday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting Sunday night.

Police and fire medics responded to the 1000 block of Eastern Boulevard just before 9:50 p.m. on reports of someone having been shot.

On the scene, first responders found the body of a 16-year-old boy and a man who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators have since determined the shooting happened about a mile from where they initially responded in the 100 block of Eastdale Road South.

A motive and possible suspect/s was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

