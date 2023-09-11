Monroeville man accused of firing at police gets 10 years in prison

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of shooting a teenager and firing at police in Monroeville last year will go to prison for 10 years on a pair of gun charges, a federal judge decided Friday.

The 10-year sentence handed down to Broderick Tramaine Young was the maximum for illegal possession of firearms.

The incident occurred in February last year when a 15-year-old called 911 to report that he had been shot in the hip while he was in the bathroom of the house on Bartley Avenue. According to court records, the shooting severely injured him, putting him on life support for a time. He had to relearn how to walk and was so traumatized that he was afraid come back home, according to a sentencing memo filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

When police arrived, the 33-year-old Monroeville man began firing at them, according to court documents. During an ensuing shootout, a police officer suffered an eye injury from flying debris. She later had to have surgery. Another officer suffered minor injuries, and bullets just missed two other officers.

“Left to his own devices, Young presents a significant risk of recidivism, which could have deadly consequences,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

Young was committed to a mental institution in 2020, and that same year a judge in Florida’s Santa Rosa County that same year granted a protection-from-abuse order against him. Both of those things made it illegal for him to have a gun.

Defense attorney Andrew Young objected to a sentencing enhancement based on Young’s use of the gun, an AR-style rifle, to try to commit murder. He argued that his client’s previous diagnosis as a schizophrenic suggests that the defendant could not have formed the intent to commit attempted murder.

“Defendant was suffering from the extreme manifestations of this condition to include paranoid delusions and hallucinations of persecution.,” he wrote. “Murder is a crime of specific intent to unjustifiably take the life of another.”

But prosecutors urged U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose to reject that. They argued that Young’s actions were willful and noted that he had pleaded guilty to the gun possession offenses.

“Now, Young admits that he had sufficient mental capacity to possess a rifle knowingly and intentionally, while simultaneously denying that he had sufficient mental capacity to fire the rifle at police knowingly and intentionally,” prosecutors wrote. “He cannot have it both ways.”

Young still faces attempted murder charges in Monroe County Circuit Court.

