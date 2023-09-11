Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Monroeville man accused of firing at police gets 10 years in prison

By Brendan Kirby
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of shooting a teenager and firing at police in Monroeville last year will go to prison for 10 years on a pair of gun charges, a federal judge decided Friday.

The 10-year sentence handed down to Broderick Tramaine Young was the maximum for illegal possession of firearms.

The incident occurred in February last year when a 15-year-old called 911 to report that he had been shot in the hip while he was in the bathroom of the house on Bartley Avenue. According to court records, the shooting severely injured him, putting him on life support for a time. He had to relearn how to walk and was so traumatized that he was afraid come back home, according to a sentencing memo filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

When police arrived, the 33-year-old Monroeville man began firing at them, according to court documents. During an ensuing shootout, a police officer suffered an eye injury from flying debris. She later had to have surgery. Another officer suffered minor injuries, and bullets just missed two other officers.

“Left to his own devices, Young presents a significant risk of recidivism, which could have deadly consequences,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

Young was committed to a mental institution in 2020, and that same year a judge in Florida’s Santa Rosa County that same year granted a protection-from-abuse order against him. Both of those things made it illegal for him to have a gun.

Defense attorney Andrew Young objected to a sentencing enhancement based on Young’s use of the gun, an AR-style rifle, to try to commit murder. He argued that his client’s previous diagnosis as a schizophrenic suggests that the defendant could not have formed the intent to commit attempted murder.

“Defendant was suffering from the extreme manifestations of this condition to include paranoid delusions and hallucinations of persecution.,” he wrote. “Murder is a crime of specific intent to unjustifiably take the life of another.”

But prosecutors urged U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose to reject that. They argued that Young’s actions were willful and noted that he had pleaded guilty to the gun possession offenses.

“Now, Young admits that he had sufficient mental capacity to possess a rifle knowingly and intentionally, while simultaneously denying that he had sufficient mental capacity to fire the rifle at police knowingly and intentionally,” prosecutors wrote. “He cannot have it both ways.”

Young still faces attempted murder charges in Monroe County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn safety Donovan Kaufman (5) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble by...
Auburn wins the defensive battle, tops California 14-10
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) scores a touchdown against Texas at Bryant-Denny...
Texas offense proves too much for Alabama at home
ASU Stadium
Alabama State falls to Miles College for the first time in school history
MGN file photo
9/11 commemoration in Montgomery area for 2023
Management tracked down the owner using the person’s Costco member ID and store surveillance...
Costco worker returns envelope with $4,000 in cash to customer: ‘Happy to help’

Latest News

FILE - Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, speaks during a discussion...
House committee chairman says Sen. Tuberville is ‘paralyzing’ the Pentagon by blocking promotions
FILE — First responders work at ground zero after the Sept.11 attacks, Sept. 12, 2001, in New...
The United States marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska
This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the attacks on 9/11. Two memorial ceremonies are being...
Local 9/11 remembrance ceremonies
Water is flowing in parts of Macon County Sunday afternoon after an outage that has lasted...
Water restored in parts of Macon County, officials say