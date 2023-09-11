Advertise
Not much rain in the forecast

Wednesday and Sunday have the best chance of featuring wet weather
Tyler's Monday morning forecast
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A hot start to the week in the mid-90s will give way to more typical mid-September temperatures in the upper 80s beginning Thursday. The humidity will stay tolerable all week long, so that’s a plus.

A few pop-up showers and storms are possible today and tomorrow.
A few pop-up showers and storms are possible today and tomorrow.(WSFA 12 News)

Skies will generally be partly cloudy each day with those fair weather puffy cumulus clouds developing. There is a slight chance that a shower or storm develops today and tomorrow with coverage in the 10% to 20% range.

A slightly better chance of showers and storms exists Wednesday as a cold front pushes through the area. Even those chances are running low around 30%. Don’t be surprised if you see a shower or storm between now and Wednesday though!

Behind the front things will be dry in most locations Thursday through Saturday. There’s about a 20% chance of showers and storms Friday and Saturday with some moisture in place to support that low-end chance.

The humidity will be noticeable this week, but not too high.
The humidity will be noticeable this week, but not too high.(WSFA 12 News)

The best chance of rain over the next week looks to be Sunday at this point. Obviously things can change between now and then as we all know. However, it does appear the coverage of wet weather will be highest Sunday. For that reason we’ve risen the chance of rain to 40% for now.

Out in the tropics it’s still very active. Hurricane Lee and Tropical Storm Margot are both out in the Atlantic Ocean, with Lee likely to stay east of the U.S. and Margot to remain well out to sea.

Lee is a major hurricane and is forecast to stay just east of the U.S.
Lee is a major hurricane and is forecast to stay just east of the U.S.(WSFA 12 News)

Large surf and dangerous rip currents will occur along the East Coast, and there is a chance that additional impacts occur depending on Lee’s ultimate track. Regardless of where it goes it will not cause any issues for us.

There are two additional areas being monitored for potential development way out in the Atlantic Ocean. One has a medium chance of becoming the next storm of the year, the other has a low chance. The next names on the list are Nigel and Ophelia.

