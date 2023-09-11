Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Stellantis reports progress in talks with auto workers and plans to make another offer Monday

FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The...
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The United Auto Workers union says it has filed unfair labor practice complaints against Stellantis and General Motors for failing to make counteroffers to the union's economic demands. Ford was the only company of the Detroit Three automakers to make such an offer, but it rejected most of the union's proposals, President Shawn Fain told workers Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in a Facebook Live meeting. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is reporting progress in talks with the United Auto Workers union with just three days left before contracts expire with Detroit’s three automakers.

Tobin Williams, head of human resources for North America, told employees in an email that the union made counteroffer to its economic proposal on Sunday.

Stellantis released no details of its offer Monday.

He also says both sides have reached agreement in a number of areas including health and safety.

“There was good energy among both teams and great momentum to reach an agreement as we head into the final days before the contract expires Thursday night,” Williams wrote. “We are on a good path

UAW President Shawn Fain on Friday called counter offers from Stellantis, General Motors and Ford inadequate. He warned of strikes against any company without a tentative contract agreement when the contracts expire at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

On Friday, Stellantis, which was formed in a 2021 merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Peugeot, made its first counteroffer to the union’s demands with a bigger pay raise than offers from Ford and General Motors. Stellantis offered wage increases in each year of a new four-year contract totaling 14.5%.

Last week Ford increased its offer from 9%, to 10% raises over four years, but it also included lump sum payments, while GM’s offered 10% plus lump sums. All three companies offered additional lump sum payments to cover inflation.

The proposal from Stellantis, which was formed in a 2021 merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Peugeot, is closer to the union’s demands of 46% across-the-board increases over four years, but both sides still are far apart.

Fain said Friday that he threw the offers into the trash. “Things are moving but they’re moving very slow and we’ve got a long way to go in four days,” Fain said on a Sunday night video event.

The union has asked for 46% raises in general pay over four years — an increase that would elevate a top-scale assembly plant worker from $32 an hour now to about $47. In addition, the UAW has demanded an end to varying tiers of wages for factory jobs; a 32-hour week with 40 hours of pay; the restoration of traditional defined-benefit pensions for new hires who now receive only 401(k)-style retirement plans; and a return of cost-of-living pay raises, among other benefits.

Perhaps most important to the union is that it be allowed to represent workers at 10 electric vehicle battery factories, most of which are being built by joint ventures between automakers and South Korean battery makers. The union wants those plants to receive top UAW wages. In part, that is because workers who now make components for internal combustion engines will need a place to work as the auto industry increasingly transitions to EVs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn safety Donovan Kaufman (5) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble by...
Auburn wins the defensive battle, tops California 14-10
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) scores a touchdown against Texas at Bryant-Denny...
Texas offense proves too much for Alabama at home
ASU Stadium
Alabama State falls to Miles College for the first time in school history
This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the attacks on 9/11. Several memorial ceremonies are...
9/11 commemorations in Montgomery area for 2023
Management tracked down the owner using the person’s Costco member ID and store surveillance...
Costco worker returns envelope with $4,000 in cash to customer: ‘Happy to help’

Latest News

Gente camina entre los escombros causados por el terremoto, en la ciudad de Amizmiz, cerca de...
Moroccans with shovels and bulldozers dig through rubble but hope for survivors dwindles after quake
FILE - A Hostess sign is shown on a closed retail outlet store in Garland, Texas, Jan. 11,...
Hostess is being acquired by JM Smucker in a deal valued at $5.6B after coming back from the brink
FILE: Ironman 2023 is shown in Madison, Wisconsin. A competitor died Sunday, event organizers...
Athlete dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
FILE — First responders work at ground zero after the Sept.11 attacks, Sept. 12, 2001, in New...
LIVE: The United States marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska