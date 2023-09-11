Teacher enjoys being part of Edgewood Academy’s ‘family atmosphere’

ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - Cathy Morris is a third grade teacher at Edgewood Academy and has been working there for a little over 20 years. She said she knew from the moment she stepped on campus that this was where she belonged.

“I’ve been at Edgewood my entire career,” Morris said. “It was just evident from the first time I stepped on campus that this was a great place and there was a real family atmosphere here.”

Morris came to Edgewood Academy years ago after having a conversation with Susan Barner, who was teaching at the time but is now head of the school. She said they knew each other from a previous job, and it was Barner who convinced her to check out the school.

“I’d never been to this area before and I just fell in love. The small feel, the family atmosphere. I just loved it instantly,” Morris said.

She said a part of that small feel is the small classrooms. Her third grade class averages around 15 students. She said this allows her to get to know her students personally and offer one-on-one time academically.

“With this group, it doesn’t take long before we know everybody. With my small class, I already know pet names. I know who calls grandmother ‘mimi’ and who calls grandmother ‘nana,’” Morris said. “You get to know each other and you get to know their family.”

Morris said she also enjoys watching her students grow. She said third grade is her absolute favorite.

“In third grade you see so many light bulbs go off every day, but you see a growth in independence and where they take ownership and responsibility for their learning,” she said.

